Public bets have made Raiders second-favorite to win Super Bowl

The Oakland Raiders have a better chance than any team not named the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, at least according to Las Vegas.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reports that more bets have been placed on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl than any other team this offseason. As a result, Oakland’s odds of capturing the NFL title have moved to 6-1 from their opening line of 20-1. The Patriots, who are listed at 3-1 to win the Super Bowl, are the only team with better odds.

At the 108 Nevada sportsbooks owned by William Hill, nearly twice as many bets have been placed on the Raiders to win it all than any other team. Purdum notes that they also top the list at Caesars Palace, Station Casinos, South Point, Westgate Las Vegas and CG Technology. The same can be said for division title bets, where the Raiders have taken more action to win the AFC West than any other team from any division.

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2019, and merchandise and billboards are already popping up all over the area. However, Westgate assistant manager Ed Salmons believes the action on the Raiders is more about value than the franchise’s impending move to Sin City.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the Las Vegas angle,” Salmons said. “Last year, the Raiders played really high-scoring games, and they started covering spreads. That is just the dynamic of a public team.”

The Patriots are the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC once again. Beyond that, there is a huge difference in opinions. Many feel that the New York Giants will be the strongest team in the NFC, but the NFL is always filled with surprises. Heck, one of the most popular bets during the offseason became irrelevant, so you never know what will happen over the course of several months.