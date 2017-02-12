Ad Unit
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Quentin Moses dies in house fire

February 12, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Former NFL player Quentin Moses lost his life as a result of a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the fire started around 6am and also claimed the lives of 31-year-old Andria Godard and 10-year-old Jasmine Godard.

Moses spent four seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins. Prior to that, he was a standout at the University of Georgia, where he ranks second all-time in tackles for loss (44.5) and was a member of the team that won the SEC Championship in 2005.

On Sunday, both the Dolphins and Bulldogs offered their heartfelt condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” said Greg McGarity, Georgia’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf of UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”


