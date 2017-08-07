Jets’ Quincy Enunwa reportedly suffers season-ending neck injury

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, clearly the team’s top receiving option, is reportedly out for the season with a neck injury suffered during training camp.

Jets WR Quincy Enunwa is out for the season with a neck injury, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 7, 2017

This is a huge blow to the Jets, who were already expected to be bad. Their receiving corps is almost embarrassingly thin without the 25-year-old, who had 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. A roster that some felt was already historically bad is bound to be even worse without Enunwa on the field.