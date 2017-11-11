Quinn Nordin talks back to Jim Harbaugh after missed field goal (Video)

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a fairly straightforward win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, but there were still some bumps in the road.

Sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 31-yard field goal attempt toward the end of the first half, the third straight week in which he has missed a kick. After the miss, Nordin seemed to yell at a frustrated Jim Harbaugh on the sideline.

Quinn Nordin back talks Jim Harbaugh after missing a field goal… not a good move. pic.twitter.com/rMMplqYV52 — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 11, 2017

Harbaugh downplayed the confrontation after the game, writing it off as an intense discussion.

Asked Harbaugh about Nordin exchange after missed FG: 'I said to him ‘I’m giving you one more shot. You’ve got to make the next one. And he said, ‘I got this. I will make the next one.’ You call that a heated exchange, then so be it, but it wasn’t." — angelique (@chengelis) November 12, 2017

Harbaugh wanted Nordin so badly that he slept over at his house while recruiting him. The feelings were a little less warm on Saturday.