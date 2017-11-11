pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Quinn Nordin talks back to Jim Harbaugh after missed field goal (Video)

November 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a fairly straightforward win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, but there were still some bumps in the road.

Sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 31-yard field goal attempt toward the end of the first half, the third straight week in which he has missed a kick. After the miss, Nordin seemed to yell at a frustrated Jim Harbaugh on the sideline.

Harbaugh downplayed the confrontation after the game, writing it off as an intense discussion.

Harbaugh wanted Nordin so badly that he slept over at his house while recruiting him. The feelings were a little less warm on Saturday.

