Report: Raiders fire DC Ken Norton Jr.

Ken Norton Jr. has finally lost his job with the Oakland Raiders in a move that many felt was way overdue.

NFL Media’s Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Norton Jr. informed his players that he has been fired.

Norton was in his third season as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Raiders were 20th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed last season. This season they were 21st and 26th respectively, meaning there was no improvement. In fact, the team got much worse in many areas and was embarrassingly bad against the pass.

Oakland’s defense incomprehensibly has zero interceptions this season. They’re tied for last with the Giants with just 14 sacks. They’re last in the league in opponent’s completion percentage and passer rating. They’re allowing an absurd 113.3 passer rating to opposing QBs.

The 33-8 beatdown at the hands of the Patriots in Mexico City was the last straw for Norton. He reportedly will be replaced by John Pagano.