Report: Raiders an intriguing option for Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson continues to cast his eyes at possible new homes, and one team in particular is of interest to him.

A source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the Oakland Raiders are intriguing to Peterson. One big reason for that is their offensive line, which had the league’s lowest sack rate. Oakland’s running backs were sixth in the league in yards after contact, and an established quarterback in Derek Carr is also a bonus.

It’s not clear whether the interest is mutual, but the Raiders didn’t have a thousand yard rusher in 2016, and they might hope Peterson could solve that issue.

Other teams are already kicking the tires on Peterson. We’ll see if anything comes of his interest in Oakland, who are a contender that may want to get better now.