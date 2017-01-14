Raiders, Jack Del Rio will reportedly begin extension talks

A well-deserved coaching extension is coming up the river in Oakland.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, the Raiders will begin extension talks with head coach Jack Del Rio soon.

Raiders talks with Jack Del Rio on an extension will begin soon. He's an obvious coach of the year candidate. Mark Davis very pleased — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2017

Del Rio was nothing short of spectacular in his second season with Oakland, leading the team to a 12-4 record and a second-place finish in the stacked AFC West. They also made their first playoff appearance since 2002 as Del Rio’s ability to get his young team to buy into his system as well as his willingness to take risks in crucial late-game situations proved invaluable.

The Raiders enter into an uncertain offseason with the departure of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, the health of starting quarterback Derek Carr, and the looming possibility of a move to Las Vegas. But they should be in good shape as long as they have Del Rio’s steady hand at the helm of the ship.