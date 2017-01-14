Ad Unit
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Raiders, Jack Del Rio will reportedly begin extension talks

January 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Jack Del Rio

A well-deserved coaching extension is coming up the river in Oakland.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, the Raiders will begin extension talks with head coach Jack Del Rio soon.

Del Rio was nothing short of spectacular in his second season with Oakland, leading the team to a 12-4 record and a second-place finish in the stacked AFC West. They also made their first playoff appearance since 2002 as Del Rio’s ability to get his young team to buy into his system as well as his willingness to take risks in crucial late-game situations proved invaluable.

The Raiders enter into an uncertain offseason with the departure of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, the health of starting quarterback Derek Carr, and the looming possibility of a move to Las Vegas. But they should be in good shape as long as they have Del Rio’s steady hand at the helm of the ship.


