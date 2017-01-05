Raiders LT Donald Penn misses second straight practice

The Oakland Raiders will be limping into their playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The Raiders will be down to third-string quarterback Connor Cook after both Derek Carr and Matt McGloin suffered injuries at the end of the season, and now the status of left tackle Donald Penn seems uncertain.

Penn missed practice again on Thursday after not participating in Wednesday’s practice.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio made no promises about Penn’s status.

JDR on Donald Penn: "he didn't go again today. We'll see at the end of the week." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 5, 2017

If Penn is unable to play, the Raiders would have to do some shuffling on their offensive line, which could include moving the likes of Menelik Watson or Kelechi Osemele.

This is a bad recipe for Oakland, as they prepare to face Houston’s defense, which allowed the fewest yards per game (301.3) in the NFL this season.