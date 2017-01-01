Report: Raiders not optimistic about Matt McGloin playing in playoffs

The Oakland Raiders may be down to their third-string quarterback for next weekend’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Matt McGloin was forced into action in Week 16 after Derek Carr suffered a broken leg. McGloin also started in Week 17, but he was knocked out of the Raiders’ loss to the Denver Broncos after taking a hit in the second quarter.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McGloin has a trapezius injury, and the Raiders are not optimistic about him playing in the wild-card round.

The #Raiders aren't ruling QB Matt McGloin (shoulder) out, but they are not optimistic about him playing vs #Texans, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Officially listed as a shoulder, #Raiders QB Matt McGloin's painful injury is to his trapezius, acting like a pinched nerve, sources say — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

If McGloin cannot play, rookie Connor Cook would get the nod. Cook went 14 of 21 for 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of McGloin. It was the first NFL action of the Michigan State product’s career.

What’s notable is that either way, both teams have uncertainty at quarterback. The Raiders may be down to their third-stringer, while the Texans may have to go with Brock Osweiler, who was recently demoted to second string. Tom Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday, leaving his status for the playoffs up in the air.