Report: Raiders CB Sean Smith charged with felony assault

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was reportedly arrested on Thursday and has been charged with felony assault.

TMZ Sports shares the news on Smith, whom they say has been charged with both assault and battery.

Smith is accused of attacking his sister’s boyfriend during a July 4 party in Pasadena, Calif. He’s accused of beating the man and stomping on his head, which has led to a felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury charge.

The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Raiders last offseason. In addition to his legal troubles, Smith has also lost his starting job.