Raiders sign Derek Carr to five-year extension

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derek Carr to a contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Carr announced the new contract himself on Twitter, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $125 million over five years.

Now it's done ! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

Carr’s brother David seemingly confirmed the details of the extension with a tweet of his own:

5yrs 125million …. @derekcarrqb

You got lunch. — David Carr (@DCarr8) June 22, 2017

The average annual value of $25 million would be slightly more than the $24.59 million per year Andrew Luck gets with the Indianapolis Colts. Luck signed a five-year, $123 million deal last year that includes $87 million in guaranteed money.

Carr threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 17.