Raiders TE Lee Smith has harsh comments about his team after loss

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith put the team’s bad loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday into an interesting perspective.

The Raiders lost the key divisional game 26-15 to KC. Although the score doesn’t look so bad, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Oakland was down 26-0 through three quarters before finally scoring in the fourth. Here’s what Smith said afterwards.

Raiders TE Lee Smith: “We don’t deserve to be No. 1 in our division when we just went out there and pissed on our leg.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 10, 2017

He’s not wrong. Both teams were 6-6 entering the game and in a 3-way tie for first in the AFC West along with the Chargers. The Chiefs had lost six of seven, while the Raiders had won two in a row and appeared to be heading in he right direction. And then Sunday happened. It’s hard to disagree with Smith’s assessment.