Report: Rams may let ‘Fisher guys’ walk in free agency

The Los Angeles Rams may be intent on erasing any and all traces of former head coach Jeff Fisher from their franchise.

According to a report by Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports on Saturday, the Rams could let “Fisher guys” (namely, wide receiver Kenny Britt and cornerback Trumaine Johnson) hit free agency.

Heard for a while #Rams will let "Fisher guys" (WR Kenny Britt & CB Trumaine Johnson) hit free agency. Curious if McVay/Phillips change that — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 14, 2017

For what it’s worth, Britt and Johnson were two of the lone bright spots for the Rams in 2016. Britt led the team in receiving with 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, while Johnson was their No. 1 corner and tied for the team lead with 11 pass deflections.

The hiring of 30-year-old Sean McVay, the youngest head coaching hire in NFL history, to succeed Fisher signals a major culture shift in Los Angeles. But just how clean of a slate McVay wants to begin with remains to be seen.

H/T Rotoworld