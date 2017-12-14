Rams punter Johnny Hekker selling LA fire relief T-shirts for charity

Johnny Hekker hasn’t been in Los Angeles too long, but he’s wasting no time trying to make a positive impact on the community.

The Rams punter is selling special T-shirts supporting those who helped with providing relief during the Los Angeles fires. The shirt says “LA Fire Relief” on the back and has a logo on the front that featured a football helmet and says “LA United.” All profits from the shirt are going to a wildfire charity fund.

Here’s a description of the Hekker’s purpose for the shirt:

In the wake of the Southern California Fires that displaced thousands of people, Johnny has made it a priority to help fellow Californians affected by their devastation, while giving proper recognition to those firefighters, aid workers, and volunteers who have been invaluable in recent weeks. Johnny’s vision culminated in this shirt, which will see 100% of the profits benefit United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Southern California Wildfire Fund to help during and after this difficult time. Together LA can get back on their feet.

The Rams practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which was close to the Thomas Fires that affected Ventura County and have now moved towards Santa Barbara, leaving many without power and having to evacuate. When the fires hit last week, Hekker went to a local Target and bought supplies to give those displaced by the fire. The Rams had their practice schedule altered last week due to poor air quality as a result of the fires.