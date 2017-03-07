Report: Rams shopping Trumaine Johnson

As they move forward into the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams seem to want as fresh of a start as possible.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports on Tuesday that the Rams are in discussions with several teams about a trade of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, whom they just franchise tagged for the second season in a row.

The #Rams are in discussions with several teams about potentially trading franchised CB Trumaine Johnson, per teams involved. Big domino. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

Johnson, 27, started 14 games for the Rams in 2016, tying for fifth on the team in total tackles and tying for first in pass deflections. But he’s a holdover from the Jeff Fisher era and may not factor into the team’s long-term plans with a new defensive coordinator in Wade Phillips as well. There was some speculation that the Rams might just let Johnson walk in free agency, but tagging him and flipping him for a return may prove to be a better strategy.