Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Report: Rams shopping Trumaine Johnson

March 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

As they move forward into the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams seem to want as fresh of a start as possible.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports on Tuesday that the Rams are in discussions with several teams about a trade of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, whom they just franchise tagged for the second season in a row.

Johnson, 27, started 14 games for the Rams in 2016, tying for fifth on the team in total tackles and tying for first in pass deflections. But he’s a holdover from the Jeff Fisher era and may not factor into the team’s long-term plans with a new defensive coordinator in Wade Phillips as well. There was some speculation that the Rams might just let Johnson walk in free agency, but tagging him and flipping him for a return may prove to be a better strategy.


