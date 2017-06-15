Rams trade Greg Robinson to Lions

The Detroit Lions are getting some much needed help and experience on their offensive line.

The Lions announced on Thursday that have acquired offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has appeared in all but two games during his first three NFL seasons. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Rams had grown tired of the former Auburn star making so many mental mistakes.

#Rams were frustrated w/ Robinson from a mental standpoint. Felt he was still making far too many mental mistakes and needed a fresh start. https://t.co/0ZB3Jr6EG6 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) June 15, 2017

With Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Robinson could be tasked with protecting Matthew Stafford’s blind side. The team also signed former Buffalo Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio.