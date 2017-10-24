Report: Randy Gregory ‘successfully working’ to turn his life around

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Randy Gregory had unlimited potential when he was drafted out of Nebraska in the 2015 NFL Draft, but a series of failed drug tests have derailed his career. According to one report, the 24-year-old is not ready to give up on football just yet.

A source close to Gregory told Mike Fisher of CBS DFW that the star defensive lineman has been “successfully working to turn his life around.” Gregory, who failed his most recent drug test last November, is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Nov. 6, but Fisher reports that he may not apply just yet.

Here’s more:

Bigger than football, though, is Gregory learning coping skills as a citizen. He’s doing that, I’m told, with a non-football job that occupies his time and gives him structure in addition to his workouts. The NFL is not clear on when Gregory might play again if he’s ever reinstated. This postseason is a possibility, though despite his talents — Gregory was considered a blue-chip prospect in the 2015 draft but fell to become Dallas’ second-round pick due to the drug and behavioral issues — it’s difficult to envision him becoming an elite pass-rusher after having spent a year away from football.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that Gregory’s chances of playing again will get “better and better” as the league moves forward with drug policy reform. Jones has been openly advocating for the NFL to relax its policies on marijuana use.

Gregory’s history of drug use is long and troubling, and he has proven time and time again that he cannot keep clean. He’s still young enough that he can turn his career around, but it will take a lot of discipline and just as much understanding from the NFL.