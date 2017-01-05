Randy Gregory suspended a year by NFL after latest failed drug test

Randy Gregory’s drug problems are costing him a good chunk of his career.

The former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick was suspended at least a year by the NFL for missing a drug test in November. The missed drug test, which is counted as a failed test by the league, occurred while Gregory was serving a 14-game suspension for previous failed drug tests.

This marks Gregory’s third suspension since he was drafted in 2015.

News of Gregory’s latest suspension should not come as a surprise for the Cowboys. The Baylor product failed a drug test at the NFL Combine and had marijuana problems in college, so the Cowboys knew exactly what they were getting into.

In the two games he played this season, Gregory had eight tackles and a sack. The 13-3 Cowboys will not have him available during the playoffs.

Gregory will be able to apply for reinstatement on Nov. 6, 2017.