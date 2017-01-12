Randy Moss’ ex-girlfriend Libby Offutt calls b.s. on drug allegations

Randy Moss’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children has responded to Moss’ claims of her drug use.

Two days after Christmas, Moss went off on Offutt publicly via Twitter, accusing her of spending close to $4 million on drugs and going to rehab multiple times. Moss was especially upset with Offutt for her lack of presence in the lives of their children.

But now Offutt has responded.

“I went to rehab TEN years ago and have been clean ever since,” Offutt told TMZ Sports. “He’s just saying that to keep the kids. I’d be dead if I spent $4 million on drugs. Where’s his proof?”

Offutt also believes she knows what set Moss off for the Twitter rant after Christmas. She says she drove hours to go see the children the day after Christmas and bring them presents, but Moss and his current wife wouldn’t allow it.

Regardless of the exact facts of the matter — and both sides will have their own stories — one thing we can agree on is that it’s best for their children if the matters were kept private instead of aired publicly.