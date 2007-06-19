Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals Arrests
They’ve had so many of them I just figured it was about time to have a little fun with their arrests. Without further ado, here’s a list of the Bengals’ finest, from best to worst.
- Chris Henry (June 14th, ’06) – providing alcohol to three underaged females, but did he score?
- Chris Henry (Jan. 28th, ’06) – possession of a concealed firearm, improper exhibition of firearm, aggravated assault with firearm, that’s a lot of firearm action
- A.J. Nicholson (June 3rd, ’06) – burglary, vandalism, grant theft, *bonus points for stealing electronics from a teammate, that’s not easy
- Frostee Rucker (June 21st, ’06) – vandalism, spousal battery, just don’t beat up that blackberry
- Reggie McNeal (Dec. 3rd, ’06) – resisting arrest and drug possession, always fun to catch the cops with an elbow to the chest
- Eric Steinbach (Aug. 5th, ’06) – boating under the influence, admit it, you didn’t even know that counted
- A.J. Nicholson (May 18th, ’06) – domestic violence, he restarted the streak after they had gone four months in between arrests
- Chris Henry (June 3rd, ’06) – DUI, 0.092, I’d blow that from a sip of Manischweitz
- Odell Thurman (Sept. 25th, ’06) – drunken driving, a 0.18, but he was more sober than Chris Henry or Reggie McNeal, so it’s all good
- Deltha O’Neal (Dec. 9th, ’06) – DWI, come on a 0.10 shouldn’t even count
- Matthias Askew (July 22nd, ’06) – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to comply with police officer’s order, obstructing justice, kinda boring
- Chris Henry (Dec. 15 ’05) – weed possession, just kids being kids
- Quincy Wilson (June 17, ’07) – disorderly conduct, kind of weak, but cool that the bride and groom were arrested too