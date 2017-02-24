Ranking the top 10 NFL free agents

The NFL begins its new league year on March 9, which also means the official start to free agency gets underway. And as every football fan knows, those early days of free agency are some of the craziest and most exciting moments the NFL has to offer during the offseason.

This year will be no different as teams aim to retool in hopes of making a Super Bowl run in 2017, but the pickings will be a bit slim. The free agent market isn’t exactly stocked full of game-changers, but there are certainly some out there.

Here’s a look at 10 of the top pending free agents.

10. Dont’a Hightower (linebacker, New England Patriots)

This space could have just as easily gone to Melvin Ingram, Kevin Zeitler, Stephon Gilmore or even possibly Martellus Bennett, but Hightower ultimately get the nod because he’s potentially elite in any system that fits his ability.

In 2016, Hightower recorded 65 tackles (31 solo), one stuff, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 2.5 sacks. He’s tallied 18 sacks and 96 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons, but it’s his ability to play in close quarters and stop the run that makes him a potential impact player in the right system.

Of course, that’s what makes Hightower a potential gamble in free agency. He fits in well with the Patriots, but would he have the same sort of impact elsewhere? Those are the things NFL general managers will have to consider when evaluating him.

If a general manager gambles and gets him in the right situation, they would receive an impact linebacker who can dramatically change the complexion of a defense.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Patriots have the option of franchise-tagging Hightower to keep him in 2017.

Potential destinations: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins

9. A.J. Bouye (cornerback, Houston Texans)

A.J. Bouye was a breakout star in 2016, essentially taking a page from the book of Josh Norman. He had a tremendous and unexpected campaign, helping to lead a Texans defense right into the playoffs.

Bouye capped off his career-best season with 63 tackles (48 solo), one sack, 16 passes defensed and one interception. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 58.5 QB rating, while allowing only 50.5 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed.

For Bouye, his best free agent bargaining chip will be that he played consistent quality football in every single game, rarely having a hiccup. And there is something to be said for that, but general managers across the league may still be reluctant to pay him big money because it was only one season.

The Texans aren’t expected to franchise him, so Bouye will have an opportunity to sell himself and potentially capitalize on some great film.

Potential destinations: Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

8. Calais Campbell (defensive end, Arizona Cardinals)

It’s rare that an edge rusher over the age of 30 is considered one of the best potential free agents available, but few would argue against Calais Campbell.

Like a fine wine, Campbell continues to get better with age, having capped of a career-best season in 2016. In 16 games, he recorded 53 tackles (34 solo), seven stuffs, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and eight sacks. He also accounted for 56 quarterback pressures. Needless to say, Campbell lit up both the box score and the advanced analytics sheet.

How much he can ultimately earn on the open market remains to be seen, but there are plenty of teams looking for a veteran locker-room leader who is still doing work on the football field. And after nine seasons in Arizona, it may be time for Campbell to cash in elsewhere.

The Cardinals are expected to place the franchise tag on Chandler Jones, so it certainly opens the door for Campbell to become a free agent.

Potential destinations: Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos

7. Jason Pierre-Paul (defensive end, New York Giants)

A year removed from losing a finger and the portion of two others, Jason Pierre-Paul returned sans a protective mitt in 2016 and immediately proved his many doubters wrong. Not only did JPP play at a high level, but he also re-established himself as one of the best all-around defensive ends in the league.

Although Pierre-Paul missed the final four games of the season after suffering a sport hernia, he put enough on film to warrant a hefty investment. And it will ultimately be exactly that as JPP is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal in the range of $85 million.

As excessive as those numbers may appear, it’s the Giants who set the market for elite defensive ends a year ago, as they signed Olivier Vernon to a similar contract. And after recording 53 tackles (35 solo), seven sacks, three forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, three stuffs, a blocked punt and a touchdown, JPP has earned such an investment.

Potential destinations: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins

6. Alshon Jeffery (wide receiver, Chicago Bears)

Alshon Jeffery is a unique free agent because of the two sides to his play. We’ve seen his ability to be an elite game-changing receiver, but we’ve also seen a lot of average play come out of him. The argument will be made that injuries and inconsistency at the quarterback position have prevented him from reaching that next tier, and those are quite justified.

In 2013 and 2014, Jeffery was arguably one of the best big receivers in the game. And although his numbers have fallen off in each of the last two seasons, a change of scenery could get his career trajectory back on track.

The wide receiver market isn’t exactly lined with big-time talent, so someone somewhere is going to gamble a relatively large contract on Jeffery. And so long as he can land with a team that has some consistency at the quarterback position, he’ll undoubtedly improve upon his 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns from last season.

Potential destinations: Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

