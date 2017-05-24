Rashad Jennings, Emma Slater win ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

NFL running back Rashad Jennings and his professional dancing partner, Emma Slater, capped off an incredible and unexpected season by taking home ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” crown on Tuesday night.

The duo of Jennings and Slater, once thought to have only an outside chance, narrowly defeated former Chicago Cubs catcher and current ESPN analyst David Ross and Lindsay Arnold in the finals.

“I feel amazing!” Jennings told Entertainment Tonight after the victory. “I feel good, truly, to come on the show, never danced in my life, and just keep on grinding and learning how to dance.”

For Slater, it was also her first victory on the show after participating in each of the last seven seasons. She had never before reached the finals.

“I’m her biggest fan, you have no idea,” Jennings added. “When you talk about the amount of hours we put in, part of that is because I want to see her go far.”

Jennings, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason after three years with the team, joins NFL greats Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Drivers as winners of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson and Lawrence Taylor had also participated in the show, finishing second, third and seventh respectively.

After Jennings was declared the victor, Ross sent out a congratulatory tweet.

A huge congrats to the mirror ball CHAMPS @RashadJennings and @EmmaSlaterDance. You guys deserve it and I couldn't be happier for you! — David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 24, 2017

With “Dancing with the Stars” now over, the 32-year-old Jennings plans to return to the NFL.