Rashad Jennings expects to sign before regular season begins

Rashad Jennings is on tour with “Dancing with the Stars” after winning the Mirror Ball Trophy with partner Emma Slater in the show’s 24th season, but he remains hopeful about returning to the NFL in 2017.

Early in the offseason, Jennings, an eight-year veteran, was released by the New York Giants after three seasons with the team. And although he’s generated little interest to date, Jennings strongly believes he’s got some gas left in the tank and will sign somewhere prior to the start of the regular season.

However, if Jennings does remain unsigned, he feels at peace with his career.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m always going to be in shape. That’s what I’m known for across the league. A team knows they’re going to have a player that’s going to be in the best shape of their life,” Jennings said via The News & Advance. “Free agency right now, I’m going into year nine. I understand free agency and how it works. I feel like I’ll be landing with a team in the next two months, but right now I feel I’m in such a peaceful place in my life, though, from transitioning to another team, transitioning to other things outside of football, doing all the philanthropic work that I do. I’m just in a peaceful place.”

Jennings has rushed for 3,772 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, but it’s his 930 carries that may intrigue general managers and coaches the most. At 32 years old, that’s a relatively low number and indicates a lesser toll having been taken on his body.

With other veterans like DeAngelo Williams also vying for a job, Jennings does have some competition to potentially beat out. But for any team looking for a multi-purpose back in great shape, he could be their guy.