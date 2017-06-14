RaShaun Sligh getting tryout with AFL team after camping outside Eagles facility

RaShaun Sligh has been camped outside of the Philadelphia Eagles’ facility for days holding a sign in hopes of earning an invitation to minicamp. While he has been unable to secure an NFL tryout, things are starting to look up for the 24-year-old.

Sligh has been invited to try out for the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul. Cosmo DeNicola, one of the co-owners of the Soul, approached Sligh on Wednesday to deliver the good news.

As Enrico Campitelli of CSNPhilly.com, Sligh attended a Pro Day at Temple University as a student once but was never actually on the team. Since he began holding his sign outside the NovaCare Complex, he has made numerous radio appearances and even got a visit from famed Eagles walk-on Vince Papale.

Just looking to grab the torch thank you Vince Papale came to visit me today!!! Needed his words of encouragement #sligh2philly pic.twitter.com/fmpbUdhZCd — Rashaun Sligh (@Rsligh02) June 13, 2017

“He didn’t know who I was at first,” Papale told CSNPhilly.com. “I said, ‘I know where you’re coming from, I’m Vince Papale.’ He almost passed out he was so appreciative. I liked his reaction right from the beginning. He’s got a great attitude.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson also offered some encouraging words for Sligh earlier in the week.

“Keep trying,” Pederson said. “Seriously, keep plugging away. You never know what’s gonna happen, a door could open. My career started very similar as an undrafted free agent, so you’ve just got to keep trying and keep plugging and working hard. You can keep following your dream that way.”

The Eagles have been busy with some big-name signings this offseason, so they probably don’t have much room for Sligh. Fortunately, his persistence paid off. If he ends up securing a spot with the Soul, he’ll be one step closer to fulfilling his NFL dreams.