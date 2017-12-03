Ravens CB Jimmy Smith out for game with Achilles injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was helped off the field on Sunday after aggravating his Achilles’ tendon injury.

Smith has been dealing with an Achilles injury all season, much like Richard Sherman was in Seattle. He was trying to play through it but got hurt against the Detroit Lions. He tried to walk it off on his own but needed to be helped off the field by the training staff.

It didn’t take long for the Ravens to rule him out for the game, which is not a good sign about his health.

Marlon Humphrey entered the game for Smith.