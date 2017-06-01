Ravens CB Tavon Young suffers torn ACL

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young had to be helped off the field during Thursday’s OTAs after going down with a knee injury, and the injury is pretty severe.

The team announced later on Thursday that Young tore his ACL. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there wasn’t much contact on the play.

“He bumped into a player. There wasn’t much contact at all,” Harbaugh said.

Young made 11 stars as a rookie 4th-round pick last season, recording 53 tackles and two interceptions.

Young is trying to maintain a positive attitude in response to the setback.