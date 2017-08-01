Ravens rookie Nico Siragusa tears multiple knee ligaments

There have been a handful of injuries to occur early in training camp, and nearly all of them seem to be happening to the Baltimore Ravens.

On top of Joe Flacco’s back injury, Kenneth Dixon’s knee injury, Maurice Canady’s knee surgery, and Tavon Young’s torn ACL, rookie fourth-round pick Nico Siragusa got hurt at practice Tuesday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Siragusa suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL.

Incredible. More awful #Ravens news: Rookie G Nico Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while running with the 1st team today, sources said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2017

Siragusa is an offensive lineman selected out of San Diego State. Based on the nature of his injury, he will be out for the season and hopeful to be ready for training camp next year.

Despite his last name, the San Diego native has no relation to former Ravens defensive lineman, Tony Siragusa.