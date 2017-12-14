Report: Ravens offered Robert Griffin III a contract during training camp

Robert Griffin III is likely going to go the entire 2017 season without playing for an NFL team, but he apparently got more contract offers than Colin Kaepernick.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “SC6” Wednesday, Griffin said he received offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals after he was released by the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. He turned them down, explaining that he felt the Cardinals already had too many quarterbacks and he would not have enough time to learn Baltimore’s offense.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, RG3 did, in fact, receive on offer from the Ravens. It came around the start of training camp when Joe Flacco was recovering from a back injury. Florio was unable to confirm if the Cardinals offered Griffin a contract, though he believes it sounds “unrealistic.”

Of course, all of the talk publicly was about whether or not the Ravens were willing to sign Colin Kaepernick, and Ray Lewis thinks he has something to do with Baltimore passing on Kaepernick.

Griffin insists he has not given up on playing this season, and some wondered if the Philadelphia Eagles would reach out to him after Carson Wentz tore his ACL. While he’s still just 27, RG3 has had multiple knee surgeries. He may need to lower his expectations this offseason and sign for little or no guaranteed money.