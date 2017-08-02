Report: Ravens owner blocking team from signing Colin Kaepernick

The Baltimore Ravens have been mentioned as a potential fit for Colin Kaepernick since it was revealed that Joe Flacco suffered a back injury, but team owner Steve Bisciotti is reportedly not willing to sign the free agent quarterback.

Sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome are open to the idea of giving Kaepernick a shot, but Bisciotti is opposed to it.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh & GM Ozzie Newsome support signing Colin Kaepernick, but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

Also to note this is not the first time an NFL team has wanted to add Kaepernick to its roster, but the move was blocked by the team's owner — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

Bisciotti openly admitted recently that he is trying to gauge how fans would feel if the Ravens signed Kaepernick, so that isn’t exactly a surprise. Even as prominent veteran players have said they would welcome Kaepernick as a teammate, ownership obviously believes signing the 29-year-old would be a bad public relations move.

When you combine all the reports we have heard about the level of interest in Kaepernick, it certainly seems like football ability is less of a factor than political stances in why he has not been signed.