Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Report: Ravens owner blocking team from signing Colin Kaepernick

August 2, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Colin Kaepernick Castro

The Baltimore Ravens have been mentioned as a potential fit for Colin Kaepernick since it was revealed that Joe Flacco suffered a back injury, but team owner Steve Bisciotti is reportedly not willing to sign the free agent quarterback.

Sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome are open to the idea of giving Kaepernick a shot, but Bisciotti is opposed to it.

Bisciotti openly admitted recently that he is trying to gauge how fans would feel if the Ravens signed Kaepernick, so that isn’t exactly a surprise. Even as prominent veteran players have said they would welcome Kaepernick as a teammate, ownership obviously believes signing the 29-year-old would be a bad public relations move.

When you combine all the reports we have heard about the level of interest in Kaepernick, it certainly seems like football ability is less of a factor than political stances in why he has not been signed.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus