Report: Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon to miss season after knee surgery

Kenneth Dixon’s season is over before it even began.

The Baltimore Ravens running back underwent surgery on his meniscus Tuesday and will miss the season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Dixon had his meniscus repaired, not trimmed, which means a longer recovery time of 4-5 months.

Dixon was already slated to miss the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension, so he was already fighting an uphill battle.

The former fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech was set to battle with Danny Woodhead and Terrance West for carries in Baltimore’s offense.