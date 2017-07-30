Ravens considering bringing in Robert Griffin III for workout

There are two fairly big names available on the NFL free agent quarterback market, and the Baltimore Ravens are considering both players.

The Ravens held a fan forum event on Sunday, leading to team president Dick Cass and owner Steve Bisciotti answering questions from fans.

One question was about whether or not the team is considering signing Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned. Cass said the team had spoken with Kaepernick and was considering him.

Bisciotti also said the team is discussing bringing in Robert Griffin III for a workout:

Bisciotti also said team is discussing bringing in RGIII for workout. Still monitoring Flacco's back injury, Malletts play. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) July 30, 2017

Both RG3 and Kaepernick were starters at times last season and have enjoyed success during their careers. Griffin’s been on a downward slide ever since his peak rookie season, while Kaepernick is persona non-grata in the NFL after his national anthem protests.

RG3 did have a recent workout with the Chargers, so since he’s less of a public image concern, he may end up with a gig sooner than Kaepernick.

Baltimore could be looking for another quarterback with Joe Flacco expected to miss some time due to a back injury.