Ravens S Tony Jefferson honors Sean Taylor with taped face mask

Tony Jefferson paid homage to the late Sean Taylor by making the face mask on his helmet resemble the one made popular by Taylor.

Monday marked the 10th anniversary of the passing of Taylor, who died as a result of injuries sustained after he was shot by an intruder in his home. Taylor was just 24 years old and made two Pro Bowl teams after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Redskins.

Taylor is the reason countless guys started playing the safety position and he is still held in extremely high regard by players around the league today. To do his part to honor Taylor, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson taped his face mask, a look donned by Taylor.

Tony Jefferson paying respect to Sean Taylor with the taped face mask. Pimp move. #MNF pic.twitter.com/7S5z5znieq — RotoRun (@Roto_Run) November 28, 2017

During the second quarter, Jefferson intercepted his first pass as a member of the Ravens. Given Taylor’s propensity to pick off passes, it’s fitting Jefferson’s first with his new team came on the day he chose to honor Taylor.