Report: Ravens still interested in Eric Decker

The Baltimore Ravens addressed a major need on Monday when they agreed to a two-year deal with Jeremy Maclin, but that does not mean they are done adding veteran wide receivers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens still have interest in Eric Decker.

Just because Baltimore landed Jeremy Maclin doesn't mean it won't also make play for Jets WR Eric Decker. Ravens in running there, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

Decker is expected to be released by the New York Jets this week if they cannot find a trade partner for him. The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games because of injuries.