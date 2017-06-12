Ad Unit
Monday, June 12, 2017

Report: Ravens still interested in Eric Decker

June 12, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Eric Decker

The Baltimore Ravens addressed a major need on Monday when they agreed to a two-year deal with Jeremy Maclin, but that does not mean they are done adding veteran wide receivers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens still have interest in Eric Decker.

Decker is expected to be released by the New York Jets this week if they cannot find a trade partner for him. The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games because of injuries.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus