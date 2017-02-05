Report: Ravens tried to tried entire draft in 2008 to move up for Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan had a breakout season this year, winning his first NFL MVP award and leading the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl berth. According to one report, the Baltimore Ravens hoped back in 2008 that Ryan would be lighting up scoreboards for their team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Sunday revisited a draft day trade that never was, as the Ravens tried nearly nine years ago to acquire the No. 2 pick from the then-St. Louis Rams. Sources told Rapoport that the Ravens, who had the No. 8 pick, were willing to trade their entire 2008 draft because they wanted Ryan so badly. But when the Rams wanted all of that plus Baltimore’s second-round pick from 2009, the deal fell through.

You could certainly argue that things worked out just fine for the Ravens. They traded back to the 18th spot in the first round and selected Joe Flacco, who has already won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. Baltimore chose Ray Rice in the second round that year.

While he already has a championship ring, Flacco has struggled the past two seasons. Ryan is at the peak of his game, though it will be interesting to see if he can keep that going with the coaching shakeup that will be coming this offseason.