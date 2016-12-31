Report: Ravens unlikely to retain Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator

Changes are likely for the Baltimore Ravens after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, himself a midseason replacement, is unlikely to be retained, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. It will mean the Ravens will seek their sixth offensive coordinator in as many seasons under coach John Harbaugh.

As for Harbaugh himself, there is no real indication that his job could be under threat, though he’s been in the position for nine years and has a 31-32 record since winning the Super Bowl in February 2013.

Parting ways with Mornhinweg isn’t a huge surprise. Harbaugh pretty publicly threw him under the bus two weeks prior to this. That said, the lack of long-term stability in the position probably hasn’t helped the Ravens much.