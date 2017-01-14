Ray Lewis chimes in on complaining by Tom Brady

Ray Lewis was among the many to chime in on Tom Brady complaining about a hit by Jadeveon Clowney.

During Saturday’s Division Round game between the Patriots and Texans, Brady was hit by Clowney as he released the ball. Clowney was not flagged for the hit, which resulted in Brady being visibly upset and talking to the officials. You can see video of the play here.

Not surprisingly, on social media, many brought up that Brady and the Patriots frequently complain about calls that aren’t made against their team. Ray Lewis was one of them.

It's Called Football Brady — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) January 15, 2017

Lewis wasn’t the only former player to put in his two cents. Former Dolphins wide receiver O.J. McDuffie also had something to say.

Who cries more? The Patriots or newborns? — OJ McDuffie (@ojmcduffie81) January 15, 2017

The Patriots certainly have a reputation that precedes them and it’s clearly not just one shared by fans, but those who have played the game as well.