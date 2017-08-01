Ray Lewis tells Colin Kaepernick not to talk about off-field stuff

Ray Lewis has a message for Colin Kaepernick: keep to football on the football field.

Lewis’ message for Kaepernick comes at a time when the Baltimore Ravens are mulling the possibility of signing the free agent quarterback. Lewis played for the franchise from 1996-2012 and is still involved with the club. He praised Kaepernick for what he’s stood up for and what he’s done, but advised the QB to keep his off-field stuff to himself.

brotherhood – we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017

“The football field is our sanctuary. If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself,” Lewis said. “What you do off the field, don’t let too many people know. They’re gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do or if it’s good or bad.”

Kaepernick has been unable to land a job in the NFL even as inferior quarterbacks have signed contracts. It’s pretty clear that teams are reluctant to sign him for fear of fan backlash and negative publicity.

With Joe Flacco battling a back injury, Baltimore has been speculated as a potential home for Kaepernick. Even some of the team’s players say they would welcome the QB.