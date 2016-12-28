Ray McDonald shown confronting mother of child in chilling video

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald has been accused of domestic violence on numerous occasions, and there is now footage from one of the nights his ex-fiancee says McDonald became violent with her.

A video obtained by TMZ shows McDonald confronting his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child back in 2015. While filming, the woman makes reference to the fact that she is holding the former couple’s infant child in her arms. After four minutes of the woman and McDonald’s driver pleading with McDonald to leave, the NFL free agent chases after her.

The video ends with the woman screaming and having locked herself in a room. Police were later called to the scene after the woman’s mother called 911 to report that McDonald had broken down the door and tried to take the baby. You can read more details about the incident here.

Police who arrived at the scene determined that McDonald had assaulted his ex-fiancee while she was holding the baby and arrested him. A grand jury later declined to indict McDonald after seeing the footage. The woman’s attorney, Robin Yeamans, told TMZ that the video is “one of the most horrific videos I’ve seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law.”

McDonald’s ex-fiancee also accused him of domestic violence while she was pregnant, though no charges were filed and he was later cleared by the NFL. In a separate incident last December, McDonald was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was laying poolside at a former teammate’s house.

The Chicago Bears signed McDonald during the 2015 offseason but released him after the incident where he chased his ex-fiancee. He has remained a free agent since.