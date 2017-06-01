Ray Rice officially joins coaching staff at New Rochelle high school

Ray Rice appears to have found a new job as a football coach.

The former Baltimore Ravens running back has joined the New Rochelle High School football staff as a running backs coach, according to News 12 Varsity’s Kevin Devaney Jr.

New Rochelle football working out today. New RBs coach: Ray Rice. Officially joins staff after volunteering for 3 yrs pic.twitter.com/Fioeau0qpH — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJ_N12Varsity) June 1, 2017

New Rochelle is the high school Rice attended in New York as a prep before going to Rutgers for college.

Rice was a star for the Ravens before his career abruptly ended following a scandal surrounding a video of him knocking out his now wife in an elevator that led to assault charges, which were eventually dropped.

Back in April, it was reported that Rice had taken a job with a different school, but that was later said to be incorrect.