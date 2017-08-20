Redskins activate Jordan Reed from PUP list

The Washington Redskins will indeed have tight end Jordan Reed ready for the regular season.

Washington activated Reed from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday, and by all accounts, he will be ready for Week 1, having recovered from a toe injury.

Reed said that he will wear custom orthopedics to help manage the issue.

“It’s been working good,” Reed said, via Stephen Czarda of the team’s official website. “It’s helped my toe out a lot and when I tried them out it felt really good.

“I think the coaches are allowing me to rest it and allow it to heal. I don’t think it will be a problem during the season because it’s starting to heal up really good right now.”

Reed also dealt with shoulder injuries toward the end of 2016, but he seems to be all set to go now, bolstering a deep tight end group in Washington.