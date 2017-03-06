Did Redskins leak fake Tony Romo rumor to distract from organizational chaos?

The Washington Redskins appear to be quite the mess.

In the last week, they’ve rather abruptly signed coach Jay Gruden to a contract extension and have been the subject of a rather surprising trade rumor that would have them acquiring Tony Romo from the Dallas Cowboys. Mike Jones of the Washington Post told 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies that these things were all a front to distract from the turmoil in the front office – turmoil so great, player agents are unsure about letting their guys join the team.

“The week was bad for the Redskins,” Jones said, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the Big Lead. “They were taking hits left and right from a PR standpoint. Everyone in the league was talking about them. You go in Prime 47 late at night and people from other teams — not reporters — would see me and be like, ‘What’s going on with Washington?’ Everybody was wondering what the heck was the deal. You even had agents saying that they didn’t know if they wanted to send their guys there. Agents who met with the Redskins about re-signing, saying, like, ‘Who’s in charge there?’

“Ultimately, [team president] Bruce [Allen] was kind of like, ‘Alright, we gotta do something, because my fake Ian Rapoport Redskins 3-way trade thing didn’t work to change the story.'”

Jones confirmed that general manager Scot McCloughan is most likely going to be sent packing.

“There’s frictions that are going on there between him and Allen — which we still don’t know the whole story of what happened there, some type of blowup — this thing is headed toward a divorce,” Jones said.

McCloughan was not at the NFL Combine, with reports stating that the team had sent him home. If the Gruden extension and the Romo rumor really are being done to distract from bad PR, they don’t seem to be working.