Reggie Wayne will admit Tom Brady is greatest QB ever if Patriots win

Former NFL wide receiver Reggie Wayne played the best seasons of his career with Peyton Manning, so you can understand why he has always chosen Manning in the popular “Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning” debate. But if Brady manages to win his fifth championship on Sunday, even Wayne won’t be able to argue for the other side anymore.

Wayne admitted on Wednesday that he will be forced to crown Brady if the New England Patriots get the best of the Atlanta Falcons.

Reggie Wayne on the GOAT argument: "I'm a realist, man. If Tom Brady wins this game, he's probably the best." — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) February 2, 2017

Plenty of people feel Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time with or without a win in Super Bowl LI, but capturing a fifth ring would quite literally put him in a tier by himself.

Keep in mind this is the same Reggie Wayne who came down hard on Brady over Deflategate and didn’t exactly enjoy his brief time with the Patriots. If he’s willing to hand Brady the ultimate compliment, you know No. 12 is on the verge of true immortality.