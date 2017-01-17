Report: 49ers plan to offer Kyle Shanahan head coaching job

Only one team of the six NFL franchises with vacancies has not yet made a head coaching hire, and that is because they reportedly are waiting on one in particular.

The San Francisco 49ers want to offer Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their head coaching job and are willing to wait until Atlanta’s season is over to do so.

49ers plan to offer their HC job to Falcons' OC Kyle Shanahan whenever Atlanta’s season ends, sources tell ESPN. Willing to wait for him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2017

San Francisco reportedly will get GM candidates together with Shanahan next week.

The #49ers are expected to get top GM candidates with Kyle Shanahan next week — when they are allowed — to see who meshes well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2017

Shanahan has coordinated the league’s highest-scoring offense this season and has helped get the Falcons into the NFC Championship Game.He has been an offensive coordinator since 2008, beginning with his time in Houston, then with Washington and Cleveland, and now he’s in his second season in Atlanta.

In addition to the 37-year-old’s strong work with the Falcons this season, Shanahan’s other top season came in 2012 when he coordinated a top-five offense in RG3’s rookie season.