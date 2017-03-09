Report: AJ Bouye close to deal with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly closing in on a deal with cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Bouye, one of the best defensive backs available in free agency, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans.

The #Jaguars are closing in on a deal for former #Texans CB AJ Bouye, per @JamesPalmerTV and me. They are bringing it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

With Stephon Gilmore having agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, Bouye was easily the top cornerback left on the market. The Texans were reportedly concerned about losing him to another team, but they may be even more disappointed now that Bouye is staying in the same division.

Bouye, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2013, has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. His 90.9 grade from Pro Football Focus was fourth among cornerbacks in 2016, and opposing quarterbacks had just a 58.5 passer rating when targeting him. Bouye had 17 passes defended in the regular season and added two more in the playoffs to go along with two postseason interceptions.