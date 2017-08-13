Report: Bears claim kicker Roberto Aguayo

Maybe a change of scenery will help Roberto Aguayo get his career back on track. At least that’s what the Chicago Bears are hoping.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Bears have claimed Aguayo off waivers, a day after the kicker was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aguayo was released after missing a 47-yard field goal attempt and extra point in the Bucs’ first preseason game. His job was already in danger entering the preseason after the Bucs signed Nick Folk as competition.

Aguayo was one of the best kickers in college. He made 69 of 78 kicks (88.5 percent) at Florida State and never missed an extra point. But after the Bucs not only drafted him highly (in the second round) — but traded up to do so — all the extra attention and pressure on him may have caused him to perform poorly in the pros.

If he now feels relieved of the pressure and attention he received in Tampa Bay, Aguayo may become the kicker the Bucs thought he would be. Only he may now be doing so with the Bears.