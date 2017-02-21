Report: Bears looking to trade Jay Cutler

The Chicago Bears are finally looking to deal Jay Cutler and are seeking trade partners, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports the news on the Bears looking to trade Cutler.

Chicago Bears have actively started seeking a trade partner for quarterback Jay Cutler, per @JeffDarlington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2017

Cutler turns 34 at the end of April and is under contract through 2020. He has been the Bears’ quarterback since 2009, but he only played in five games last season due to injury and fell out of favor with the team’s coaching staff.

After Cutler suffered a shoulder injury last year, the speculation was that his Bears career could be over. The Jets and Cardinals were recently mentioned as potential trade fits for him, but follow-up reports shot down both possibilities.

Cutler has only had a passer rating above 90 once in his career. The Bears have only reached the playoffs once since he joined the team.