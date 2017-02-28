Report: Broncos favorites to land Tony Romo if he takes pay cut

The Denver Broncos appear to be the favorites to sign Tony Romo when the quarterback is released, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Broncos are “in the driver’s seat” to add Romo if he takes a pay cut.

“It seems the Broncos are clearly in the driver’s seat now in the potential Tony Romo free agent sweepstakes if he is willing to take a pay cut from the $13 million or $14 million he is owed,” said Rapoport on NFL Network. “It seems like the Broncos, and it seems like everybody else.”

Rapoport does caution that nothing can happen until league year starts so that the Cowboys can spread out the cap hit for Romo. Romo is owed $14 million for 2017.

A report on Monday said the Cowboys were expected to release Romo in the coming weeks. If that happens, Romo would be able to pick his next team.

The Broncos would be a great spot for him. Much like when they signed Peyton Manning, they would be getting a talented veteran coming off an injury who can put up huge stats when healthy. Manning had his neck problems, while Romo is coming off back surgery that led to him losing his starting job in Dallas.

Denver had the No. 4 defense in the league last season, but just the No. 22 scoring offense. Romo would be a major upgrade over Trevor Siemian and last year’s first-round pick, Paxton Lynch. Those two would be better suited as backups to the soon-to-be 37-year-old.

A recent report said the Broncos are mostly interested in Romo if he is willing to take a discount to play with such a strong supporting cast.