Saturday, January 7, 2017

Report: Browns hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator

January 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Cleveland Browns reportedly will have a new defensive coordinator next season.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Browns have hired Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator.

On Friday, reports said the Browns had offered the position to Williams and were trying to get him. It looks like they were able to reel him in.

Williams will replace Ray Horton, who was on his way out in Cleveland after the Browns finished with one of the worst defenses in the league.

Williams has served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons. A former Buffalo Bills head coach, Williams is infamous for leading the Saints’ defense during the “Bountygate” scandal, resulting in his suspension.


