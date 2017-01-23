Report: Browns likely to franchise tag Terrelle Pryor

The Cleveland Browns are likely to franchise tag Terrelle Pryor for next season, according to a report.

Cleveland signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a $50 million deal on Monday. After locking him up, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora believes the team is very likely to franchise tag Pryor.

Browns are now very likely to place franchise tag on Pryor, who would be crazy to sign something now. As reported last week — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 23, 2017

Pryor played quarterback at Ohio State and was drafted as a QB by the Raiders. However, his quarterback career did not pan out, so he decided to make a switch to wide receiver. Pryor worked hard and it has paid off.

He posted 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the 1-15 Browns during the regular season. If he does sign a franchise tag tender, Pryor should make more than $15 million next season. No matter what, he’s about to get paid good money.