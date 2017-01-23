Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Report: Browns likely to franchise tag Terrelle Pryor

January 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Terrelle Pryor

The Cleveland Browns are likely to franchise tag Terrelle Pryor for next season, according to a report.

Cleveland signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a $50 million deal on Monday. After locking him up, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora believes the team is very likely to franchise tag Pryor.

Pryor played quarterback at Ohio State and was drafted as a QB by the Raiders. However, his quarterback career did not pan out, so he decided to make a switch to wide receiver. Pryor worked hard and it has paid off.

He posted 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the 1-15 Browns during the regular season. If he does sign a franchise tag tender, Pryor should make more than $15 million next season. No matter what, he’s about to get paid good money.


