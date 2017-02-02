Report: Cardinals interested in Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have their eye on a few quarterbacks in the case that Carson Palmer retires.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Cardinals are high on former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. They apparently like Watson so much they are prepared to trade up to draft him.

Watson led Clemson to consecutive national championship games and helped the Tigers win it all by beating Alabama last month. His coach Dabo Swinney says if the Browns pass on Watson with the No. 1 overall pick, they’ll be passing on Michael Jordan.

La Canfora believes that if the Cardinals are unable to snag Watson in the draft, they could turn to Tyrod Taylor.

The Buffalo Bills could cut Taylor, who is owed $12 million and a $15.5 million bonus in March. They are expected to release him.

A former sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Taylor spent the past two seasons as Buffalo’s starting quarterback, throwing for 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and rushing for 10 scores.

Arizona is awaiting word on the future of 37-year-old quarterback Carson Palmer, who is contemplating retirement. He could return to the team after his top receiver Larry Fitzgerald announced he would be back last season.